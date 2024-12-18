Yazmin Helledie, the host of one of Malta’s most popular and controversial shows, Love Island Malta, will be stepping down from her role.

Love Island Malta, a local iteration of the UK-led reality franchise, follows “single and ready to mingle” contestants, better known as “islanders”, as they compete for prize money by coupling and surviving public vote eliminations.

During their stay, cameras and microphones all over their villa residence pick up everything the islanders say and do.

Media Exclusive Ltd and Love Island Malta announced Yazmin’s departure on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old was an integral part of the show, guiding Islanders through their journey of love and friendship, and she was the one to announce which couples were eliminated or accepted to another round.

In a video announcing her departure, Yazmin is shown watching clips of fond memories in the Love Island villa during her time as the show's host.

Yazmin Helledie says goodbye to Love Island Malta in a touching farewell video. Video: Love Island Malta

"I am so proud to have been part of this show which brought so much joy and happiness," she said.

"Now this journey, for me, has come to an end."

"Islanders, the search for the host of the third Love Island Malta, starts now."

The singer-songwriter first stepped into the spotlight at the age of eight, when she wrote her first song and performed it at the Malta Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2004. She took part in the contest another four times.

She also competed in the second season of X Factor Malta competition, as part of the duo, Yazmin and James. They placed fifth.

Media Exclusive Ltd. and the Love Island Malta team thanked Yazmin for her contributions and wished her all the best in her future endeavours.

In July, Clinton King and Tamika Ross were crowned winners of the second season of Love Island Malta, walking away with €20,000 prize.

Love Island Malta opened applications for the third season of the TV dating show to be broadcast in May 2025.