The much-anticipated boxing match between ex-Love Islanders Dale Mallia and Kyonne Gravina has been cancelled at the last minute due to unresolved contractual issues.

Mallia and Gravina, also known as Bello and Kuġin respectively, announced the cancellation on Friday, citing last-minute changes to their contract.

According to the duo, the new terms included "humiliating" post-match conditions they found unacceptable.

Gravina explained that the last-minute changes would "involve us doing humiliating things in front of the audience”.

Among these were shaving their heads, live laser tattoo removal, and getting each other's names tattooed as a condition of losing.

Mallia added: “Some of the things they wanted us to do in front of people are ridiculous”.

The fighters accused the organisers - Bulletproof Culture - of exploiting them for content.

“They used us just for content,” Mallia said, with Gravina adding: “Just for them to gain views".

The dispute escalated on Thursday when the pair sought legal advice following repeated amendments to the match conditions.

The pair said that after they signed an agreement to engage in a match, organisers failed to put their own signatures to the terms and then proceeded to introduce various changes “unilaterally”.

“We focused more on the training than the contract,” admitted the fighters, who on Thursday said they hoped the matter would be resolved before the fight.

They expressed regret for disappointing fans who had purchased tickets, many of whom have since asked about refunds. Others, however, commended the pair for standing their ground.

The fight was part of the so-called "biggest fighting event on the island," set to take place on Friday evening at Ta’ Qali.

Despite the cancellation of Mallia and Gravina's bout, the event will feature 10 other matches.

A spokesperson for Bulletproof Culture told Times of Malta: “They had a golden opportunity, but they missed their chance”.

The spokesperson promised a press release later to clarify their position.

Fans and ticket-holders are now awaiting further updates, including whether refunds will be issued for Mallia and Gravina's cancelled match.