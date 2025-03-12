Aircraft maintenance firm Lufthansa Technik is to expand its facilities in Malta to allow it to service wide-body aircraft, in an investment worth €22 million.

The new hangar will expand Lufthansa's facilities in Ħal Farruġ by 6,400 square metres, creating 70 new jobs that will bring the total number of employees in Malta to 250. A completion date for the project has not been announced.

Wide-body aircraft are airliners with a fuselage wide enough to accommodate two passenger aisles with seven or more seats abreast.

Speaking at Lufthansa's facilities on Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Robert Abela said the investment will elevate Malta's already prominent role on the global stage when it comes to aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO).

"This project is not just a confirmation of the resilience of our economy but also a reflection of the commitment to excellence that characterises our nation's workforce," he said.

He noted that employment in the MRO sector had risen by 14 per cent from 1,000 workers to 1,224.

"This growth demonstrates how the MRO industry is thriving, underscoring our commitment to creating high-quality jobs," he said, adding that the aviation industry contributes €600 million annually to Malta's economy.

Describing Lufthansa Technik as a cornerstone of Malta's aviation sector, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said the project would also create parking spaces for three additional aircraft.

"It is a testament to Malta's ability to attract investors," he said, adding that the government had made aviation one of the key growth sectors in its Vision 2050 strategy.

Lufthansa Technik Malta CEO Maria Cilia described the project as a historic moment for the company and the country's aviation sector.

"As CEO, an engineer, and a proud Maltese, I see this expansion as an opportunity that extends beyond our company.

"It strengthens Lufthansa Technik Malta, creates opportunities for our employees, enhances the experience for our customers, and reinforces Malta’s position as a thriving aviation hub," she said.

Lufthansa Technik chief operations officer Harald Gloy said the hanger will be the first licensed location where the Boeing 787 Dreamliner will undergo cabin modifications.

"This will not only create new options for our customers but also highly qualified jobs in Malta," he said.