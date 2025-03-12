Labour candidate Charles Cassar has submitted his nomination for a casual election to fill a seat at St Paul's Bay local council vacated when Labour councillor and former mayor Alfred Grima resigned.

Grima was mayor until June when the PL lost its majority in Malta's most populous town. He stepped down citing poor governance in the council.

Eleven people ran on the PL ticket in the elections in June of whom five were elected.

Cassar got the least votes from the Labour ticket, 47, but his sole nomination means automatic appointment to the council.

Correction - An earlier story had reported there were no nominations for the St Paul's Bay casual election.