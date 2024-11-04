The Barocco Foundation is once again collaborating with Din l-Art Ħelwa for a series of lunchtime concerts at Our Lady of Victory church in Valletta.

Tomorrow, soprano Michaela Agius will perform various romantic arias, accompanied by pianist Elaine Mercieca.

The concert will open with Gabriel Fauré’s Nell Op.18 No.1 and Francis Poulenc’s Air Chantés FP 46. The programme also includes works by Berlioz, Rameau, Strauss, Schubert and von Weber.

The concert starts at 12.30pm. Entrance is at a suggested donation of €10. One can obtain tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself or by e-mailing baroccobookings@gmail.com or baroccomalta@gmail.com or by calling on 7968 0952.

A viewing of the 10-minute documentary Grand Master de Valette and His First Church of Valletta in the church’s underground cinema is free of charge to all patrons.