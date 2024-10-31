The Luqa local council has added its voice to that of the Paola council and is objecting to a proposal to build a crematorium on private land close to the Addolorata cemetery.

Earlier this month, the Paola local council filed its objections to PA/05280/21 after holding an urgent council meeting to discuss the latest developments with its architect, Jesmond Mugliett. Mugliett had originally filed the council’s representation to the project in 2021.

The council’s objection comes after Times of Malta reported how the island’s first crematorium could be up and running within two years. Johann Camilleri, whose company is behind the application to develop the first crematorium, said his team was revising plans submitted three years ago.

Now, the team is downsizing its original plans for a 700-square metre site to one of 500 square metres, the maximum allowed by the new policy.

The changes were discussed by the Luqa local council this week.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the local council said it opposed the project as the pollution caused by the crematorium was detrimental to the locality's residents.

"The local council is calling for an Environmental Impact Assessment because Luqa cannot take any more air pollution and soot.

"Luqa is already surrounded by industrial areas and hosts the Malta International Airport. The existing aeroplanes' noise pollution and vehicle pollution are substantial, and something that residents are still suffering from."