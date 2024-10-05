Paola local council has objected to a planning application to build and operate Malta’s first crematorium on private land close to the Addolorata cemetery, reiterating a formal objection it made three years ago.

The council filed its objections to PA/05280/21 on Friday, after holding an urgent council meeting to discuss the latest developments with its architect, Jesmond Mugliett.

Mugliett had originally filed the council’s representation in 2021.

The council’s objection comes after Times of Malta reported how the island’s first crematorium could be up and running within two years.

Johann Camilleri, whose company is behind the application to develop the first crematorium, said his team was revising plans submitted three years ago.

Now, the team is downsizing its original plans for a 700-square metre site to one of 500 square metres, the maximum allowed by the new policy.

Camilleri said his company planned to submit revised plans to the PA by the end of October.

In its recent objection, the council made it clear its position has not changed since 2021.

It insisted that the regulations for the construction of a crematorium were "written in a manner that facilitates the only pending application".

The council said the final decision should not be based on the outline application and that proper studies should be carried out, including an environmental impact assessment.

They also highlighted that the proposed site breaches various Planning Authority policies, the site forms part of the Bird and Wild Rabbit Protection Zone and is part of an agricultural zone.

The council also highlighted that the site served as the main entrance to the cemetery, where people pass through daily.

They argued there was insufficient information about the emissions that would be created by the crematorium, and the impact it could have on residents of nearby localities.

The council pledged to consult with neighbouring localities, Tarxien, Santa Luċija, Luqa and Marsa, encouraging them to also object to the project.

The discussion for Malta’s first crematorium has been a long one.

Malta legalised cremation in 2019, permitting cremation services to be offered at existing cemeteries, and in 2022 introduced the Cremation Act, legalising standalone crematoriums.

Yet, Planning Minister Clint Camilleri only gave the thumbs-up approval for the final guidelines last month, paving the way for Maltese families to have a viable cremation option.