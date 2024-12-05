Lydia Abela on Thursday launched this year's edition of Rigal b’Imħabba (A gift with love) in aid of vulnerable children who risk missing out on a special gift this Christmas.

The initiative, which is the brainchild of Giorgia - the daughter of Prime Minister Robert Abela and his wife Lydia - was first held in 2020.

This year, Rigal b’Imħabba - which is being organised in collaboration with Magic 91.7 - will rope in local councils, some of which will light up a Christmas tree in the locality under which residents can place gifts for vulnerable children.

The gifts can be placed underneath the trees between December 12 and 19, so that on December 20, presents from across the island will be transported to Castille Square and placed underneath a Christmas tree there.

Schoolchildren can also donate gifts at their respective schools.

Abela invited families to come together on December 20 for a full day of activities at the so-called Villaġġ tal-Milied fi Pjazza Kastilja.

The village will be open from December 16 to December 20.

Abela noted that Mater Dei Hospital will also host Rigal b’ Imħabba b’Differenza in memory of Jake Vella who, among others, raised awareness about abandoned animals.

People can donate animal products or food at Mater Dei.