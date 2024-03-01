Noah Lyles, Karsten Warholm and Femke Bol, three pin-ups of the world indoor championships, safely negotiated their opening rounds on the first day of competition in Glasgow on Friday.

The first gold of 26 on offer at the three-day champs at the Emirates Arena went to Canada as Sarah Mitton, the world outdoor silver medallist, managed a best of 20.22 metres on her sixth and final effort to win the women’s shot put.

Germany’s Yemisi Ogunleye took silver with 20.19m, while reigning two-time outdoor champion Chase Jackson of the United States rounded out the podium with 19.67m.

