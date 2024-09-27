Updated 3.50pm

A man was on Friday handed a suspended sentence after he rammed his car into a Magħtab residence gate on Wednesday.

Michael Camilleri, 41, from Qormi was charged with wilful damage to third-party property, insults and threats beyond the limits of provocation, causing fear of violence, and negligent, reckless and dangerous driving. He was also charged with misuse of electronic equipment.

Camilleri registered an admission to all the charges.

The court warned him of the consequences of his guilty plea but the accused confirmed his admission.

Prosecuting inspector Joseph Mallia told the court that police officers at the Naxxar police station were alerted to an incident on Triq St Klara on Wednesday evening.

It transpired that the driver of a Mercedes car had rammed the vehicle into the gate of a farmhouse. Two shots rang out and the car backed away before more shots were fired.

When asked by the court about the source of those shots, Mallia said that investigations were still ongoing but the shots "were not fired by Camilleri".

Camilleri was arrested at 2am when he turned himself in at the Qormi police station. He cooperated all along, leading the police to the site at Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq where his black car was parked.

The car bore visible gunshot damage: "The front was riddled with gunshots," said the inspector.

While Camilleri named two other people who were allegedly involved in the shooting, court was told investigations were still ongoing.

Camilleri's arrest was not contested by his defence team, headed by lawyers Franco Debono and Jose' Herrera.

After confirming his admission, the court condemned Camilleri to a one-year jail term suspended for three years, a €3,000 fine and a three-month driving ban.

He was issued a restraining order not to approach the two men and three female relatives who were at the farmhouse at the time of the incident. He also had to reimburse €500 for the damage caused to their property.

He was warned not to approach the alleged victims - two of whom, father and son - were also likely to face separate charges over the incident.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Jose Herrera, Martina Herrera and Matthew Xuereb were defence counsel.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri appeared parte civile.

Inspector Joseph Mallia prosecuted.

Magistrate Jean Paul Grech presided over the case.