Malaysia on Friday decided against hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games because of the cost, the government said, in a fresh blow to an event seen as outdated by some.

The decision, made at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, follows the withdrawal of the Australian state of Victoria last year.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports today announced the government’s decision not to accept an offer from the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games,” minister Hannah Yeoh said in a statement.

The CGF is scrambling to find a host after Victoria withdrew last July because of soaring costs.

The CGF offered Malaysia and other potential hosts 100 million pounds ($125 million) to step in with just over two years to go until the Games are supposed to take place.

