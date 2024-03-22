The Malta Union of Teachers will be holding a protest for all MCAST grades on Wednesday in solidarity with a lecturer who was hit in the face by a student.

The student was caught on camera hitting a lecturer in the face after a row in the classroom earlier this week. He was reported to the police by MCAST, who said in a statement that the educational institution immediately took action.

The union said the senior lecturer, who is a member of the union, had to seek medical treatment. Footage of the incident shows the student hurling obscenities at the teacher as he walked out of the classroom.

The MUT condemned any incidents involving violence in educational institutions and reiterated its zero-tolerance approach, adding that it supported the lecturer and shall continue to support all members.

As a show of solidarity as well as a manifestation of its zero tolerance towards any form of aggression, it is holding a protest for all MCAST grades at the main campus on Wednesday at 11am.