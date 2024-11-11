Malta will be taking on the presidency of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers next year, with the government allocating almost €8 million to the six-month event, budget figures reveal.

Malta will be taking on the mantle of president from fellow minnows Luxembourg, who will hold the presidency for the next six months until Malta’s time comes in mid-May. Malta will hand over the baton to Moldova in November 2025.

This will be Malta’s fourth stint as president in the almost six decades in which it has been a member, with its last time coming between November 2002 and May 2003. Malta had previously also held the presidency in 1978 and between September 1988 and March 1989.

Membership of the council comes at a price. Council of Europe records show that Malta contributed almost €530,000 towards the organisation’s budget in 2024, a fraction of its overall €624.6m budget for the year.

But Malta will be digging deeper into its pockets next year, setting aside €7.8m in 2025, in addition to the €200,000 it had allocated towards preparatory work throughout 2024. This figure is set to cover the costs of all ministries involved in the presidency, Times of Malta is informed.

What is the Council of Europe?

Not to be confused with the European Council (the presidency of which Malta held back in 2017), the Council of Europe is widely considered to be the largest human rights organisation in Europe, focusing on democracy, human rights and upholding the rule of law.

The council lists supporting Ukraine against Russia’s aggression as its top priority, but also lists several other issues, from combating human trafficking to protecting freedom of speech, as key priorities.

The Committee of Ministers, ostensibly the council’s decision-making body, is made up of foreign ministers from each member country.

Malta will also focus on seeking justice and accountability for Ukraine, safeguarding democracy and rule of law principles, and protecting cultural heritage - Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Its presidency works on a rotating basis, with each European state holding the presidency for a six-month period, in strict alphabetical order.

Speaking to Times of Malta, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry said Malta had identified four priorities for its presidency, namely empowering young people in democratic life, the protection of children, combating violence and discrimination, and safeguarding the European Convention on Human Rights.

Malta will also focus on “seeking justice and accountability for Ukraine, safeguarding democracy and rule of law principles, and protecting cultural heritage,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the event’s budget will mostly go towards hosting a series of meetings and conferences, including the IIDAHOT+ Forum, a major forum discussing LGBTI rights, the European Youth Work Convention, and other conferences on topics such as human trafficking, cybercrime and hate speech.