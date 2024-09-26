Prime Minister Robert Abela has had a meeting with the secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, on the fringes of the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York.

They discussed regional peace and security and Malta's work in the council and the OSCE (Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe), which it chairs.

Abela said he looked forward to Malta taking over the presidency of the Council of Europe between May and November next year.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Ian Borg, among others.