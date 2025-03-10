Robert Abela has reiterated that Malta will not participate in any initiatives that finance military weapons or armies as long as a Labour government is in power with him as prime minister.

Last week all 27 member states, excluding Hungary, voted for a plan drawn up by the European Commission aimed at mobilising €800 billion to "re-arm Europe" in response to the perceived threat from Russia.

But speaking to the press on Monday morning, Abela said Malta did not support participating in an EU loan intended to finance the purchase of military equipment or lethal weapons.

“Our country will not participate in these initiatives in the weeks, months, and years ahead as long as there is a Labour government run by me,” he said.

Robert Abela speaks to the media on Monday. Video: Jonathan Borg

Abela insisted that Malta’s neutrality is safeguarded, and any decision by EU countries to finance defence equipment remains voluntary.

“Each of the 27 member states can decide whether to participate. Therefore, by nature, the instrument is a voluntary one, at least for now,” he said.

The prime minister said Malta's guarantees are “black on white”.

He referenced point 10 from a statement from last Thursday’s European Council meeting, which reads: “The European Council recalls that all military support as well as security guarantees for Ukraine will be provided in full respect of the security and defence policy of certain member states and taking into account the security and defence interests of all member states.”

Abela also pointed to article 17 of the EU Treaty, which indicates member states cannot be obliged to participate in EU defence measures if this contradicts their constitutional position.

PN MEP disputes neutrality guarantees

PN MEP Peter Agius challenged Abela’s claims on Sunday, arguing that the published conclusions of the European Council made no mention of such neutrality guarantees.

“It doesn’t even use the word neutrality,” Agius said on social media.

Abela dismissed Agius’ remarks as outright lies: “Agius doesn’t know what he is saying.”

The prime minister further claimed that Opposition leader Bernard Grech had “spread misinformation to the public” during a protest on Sunday while discussing Hungary.

Robert Abela on Russian aggression. Video: Jonathan Borg

Abela was also asked how Malta would respond if a Russian navy ship appeared near its shores, given reports that Russia is shifting military assets from Syria to Libya.

He maintained that it is the responsibility of each EU member state to assist one another in case of aggression but insisted that Malta’s contributions remain within the framework of neutrality.

“Our country’s contribution is being provided, in context and with respect to our country’s neutrality,” he said, adding that Malta is assisting Ukraine through humanitarian aid but not lethal weapons.