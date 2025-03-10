The government has announced a reform to the way the Environmental and Resource Authority issues environmental permits, which it says will increase transparency and public participation.

ERA is responsible for issuing environmental permits that regulate commercial activities that cause or have the potential to cause air and sea pollution.

The reform, which will be published in the coming days, builds upon the provisions of the Environmental Protection Act.

It introduces three levels of environmental permits, with each level being linked to the type and scale of operations. Whether an activity is Level 1 (low risk), Level 2 (medium risk) or Level 3 (high risk) will determine the time required for processing, applicable fees and the specific procedure that should be followed.

The legal notice is accompanied by two schedules. The first schedule includes 42 categories of activities - many of which already require a permit - that require a permit immediately. They include quarrying and the storage of hazardous waste and construction waste.

The second schedule includes activities that are either currently in a grey area, such as cement packing, and activities like cremation that will be regulated for the first time. Operators in these sectors must obtain transitional authorisation within six months, and then have four years to adapt and obtain a normal environmental permit.

Public consultation will be expanded to cover many of the aforementioned activities, with the consultation period being open between 10 and 30 days depending on the level of the activity.

Environment minister Miriam Dalli said there are industries such as quarrying and energy generation that are crucial to Malta's economy, but which come with environmental risks.

"This reform will guarantee higher standards, increase transparency, give citizens more access to justice and create a level playing field that doesn't put environmentally conscious companies at a disadvantage when compared to their competitors whose only aim is profit," she said.

Dalli said that while ERA already issues environmental permits, the reforms would serve to increase clarity and certainty for businesses.

"We want industrial activities to be sustainable while addressing people's concerns," she said.

ERA CEO Kevin Mercieca said the authority had been working on the new regulations for a number of years.

"These regulations fulfill one of the authority's primary goals - to establish a strong environmental permitting process that recognizes those who invest in higher environmental standards while also giving citizens the opportunity to fully participate in the process," he said, adding that they would help to foster a culture of responsibility and innovation.