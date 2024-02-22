The Malta Motorsport Federation (MMF) has welcomed the news that the Planning Authority has given its permission for the upgrading works at the Malta Drag Racing Association Raceway in Ħal Far.

On Thursday, an application to upgrade the existing drag racing strip in Ħal Far to bring it in line with international safety standards, making it ideal for international events, has been given the Planning Authority’s green light.

The local governing body of motorsport said that once the works are finished, Malta will be able to host FIA-level competitions and will also boast “the best drag racing facility in the Mediterranean.”

