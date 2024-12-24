Tomorrow is forecast to be the coldest Christmas Day in a decade, with some areas in Malta already experiencing the closest thing to a white Christmas.

According to the Met Office, the maximum temperature on Christmas Day will reach 14°C, while it will drop to 7°C during the night.

The Met Office noted, “We had no Christmas in the last 10 years colder than 7°C.” The lowest Christmas Day temperature recorded in the past decade was 8.8°C in 2018.

In contrast, the warmest Christmas in recent years occurred in 2022, when temperatures peaked at 20.7°C.

Strong north-northwest winds, reaching Force 5 to 6, are forecast throughout Christmas Day. By evening, these winds are expected to weaken, shifting to a north-northeast direction at Force 3 to 4.

Some rain showers and generally cloudy conditions are also anticipated.

The colder temperatures are attributed to a cold spell originating from Nordic countries, currently moving across the Mediterranean. This cold wave is expected to affect Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day, bringing chilly conditions this time of year.

Sannat, Gozo, got an early taste of this cold snap on Monday, December 23, when hail transformed the local football grounds into a striking white layer.

The Met Office confirmed “occurrences of small hail across the islands last night.”

The coldest day of the year so far was on January 23, when the temperature dropped to 6.7°C.