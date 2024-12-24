For a second year in a row, one Mosta resident’s record-breaking decorations have lit up not just his house, but also his neighbours’ spirits.

Gaetano Buttigieg’s home in Triq is-Snajja in Mosta, is impossible to miss.

Buttigieg and his family spent over four days installing a staggering 57,900 LED lightbulbs on the house’s façade, surpassing last year’s record of 54,500 lights.

This year, the home’s light display is crowned with a giant red bow, made up of 1,500 individual bulbs.

However, his achievements and flamboyant decorations do not end outside his home, but the magic continues inside.

The bright red bow is made up of over 500 bulbs. Photo: Jonathan Borg

With a staggering 2,325 baubles suspended from the ceiling, Buttigieg earned himself another record for the most baubles in a private home.

A Christmas enthusiast, Buttigieg developed his love for the festive season at a young age, fondly recalling his father, singer-songwriter Gaetano Buttigieg, known as Gaetano Kanta, singing Christmas carols all day.

“As a family of 11 children, Christmas was always a merry time with the family, and I remember my father singing songs to us all day,” he said.

“Every December, I feel like an eight-year-old again,” the 55-year-old joked.

One to never shy away from decorations, his love for decorations was sparked during a trip to Milan, where he admired the Italian city’s dazzling facades. When he returned from his trip, he decided to create something similar in his home town, Mosta.

Gaetano Buttigieg (L) and Malta Records member Jeffrey Saliba in Buttigieg's colourful and bright hall, decked with over 2325 baubles. Photo: Jonathan Borg

He admitted that he was concerned that his extravagant and bright Christmas decorations would bother his neighbours, but instead, they embraced the festive spirit.

“This year, my neighbours asked me when I planned to start decorating the house and were excited to see how we would do it,” he said.

“And unlike previous years, more neighbours made an effort to decorate their homes too.”

On Monday evening, members of Malta Records presented the two awards to Buttigieg, days after awarding Camilleri Catering for their impressive five-metre-long gingerbread man.

Buttigieg was also inspired by the colourful and decorative streets of Disneyland and decided to decorate his corridor in an extravagant manner.

He explained how he packs all his Christmas decorations throughout the rest of the year in his two garages.

When asked about the cost of the display, he responded:

“Honestly, I have no idea, and even if I did, I cannot say,” he said, highlighting how anything Christmas-related has no price tag. He said friends and families also fuel his love for Christmas by providing him with some decorations and lights.