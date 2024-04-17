Experts and business leaders will discuss how Malta can overcome hurdles in the logistics and shipping sector, at a business panel event being held on Monday.

In the face of two armed conflicts in nearby Ukraine and Gaza, high inflation, as well as other international and economic challenges, the logistics sector faces increased pressures to deliver in and out of Malta.

The event, entitled “The current state of logistics in Malta” is part of the Malta Business Network’s monthly industry-focused discussion series.

It will be held at the Chamber of Commerce in Valletta, on Monday, April 22, at 6 pm and will be moderated by Chamber CEO, Marthese Portelli.

She will be joined by panellists Norman Aquilina, Group Chief Executive of Simonds Farsons Cisk Plc., Jonathan Shaw, CEO of Retail Marketing Ltd., Pierre Attard, Commercial Manager at CMA CGM, and Chris Meilak, Partner at EY specializing in Valuation, Modeling & Economics.

Speaking ahead of the event, Portelli said that, as an island, Malta has always faced hurdles in the logistics sector, but the evolving geo-political landscape and increasing pressure brought on by Malta’s relatively small market have heightened these pressures.

The panel will discuss possible support and incentives Malta could give businesses to help them overcome these challenges.

What infrastructural investment is required? And, how can Malta attract and develop the right talent in these fields?

Panelists will also share real-world experiences, detailing how these challenges have impacted their competitiveness, productivity, and bottom line.

MBN chairman Joseph Zammit Tabona said the panel discussion was not simply a chance for business leaders to discuss a critical issue facing business leaders today, but also forms part of the organisation’s ongoing efforts to foster critical debate among business leaders.