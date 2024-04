Three priests will be ordained on Saturday at a ceremony in St John's co-cathedral, the Curia said.

They are Malcolm John Saliba from Attard parish, Karl Andrew Schembri from Mellieħa and Rob Rizzo, who is a member of the Jesuit Order.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna will lead the ceremony, starting at 9:30am.

A prayer evening ahead of the ordination will be held on Thursday at 7pm at St Paul Basilica, Rabat. All are welcome.