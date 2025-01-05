The Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA) has called for equity, accountability and sustainability within the creative sector in Malta and stressed that its current challenges have pushed fair funding distribution and improved accountability to the forefront of MEIA’s advocacy for 2025.

“Despite significant progress, Malta’s creative sector is still hindered by fragile systems, bureaucratic obstacles and inconsistent leadership accountability,” said the organisation.

“These challenges have grown more pronounced in an era of increased artistic output and escalating production costs.”

The MEIA also highlighted Malta’s “ongoing reliance on vanity projects”, saying that politically-driven spending deepens the divide between public and independent creative sectors.

“The surge in creative output has also heightened demands for public funding, yet available resources have failed to match this rise,” said the organisation.

The MEIA also noted the significant milestones achieved by the sector last year, such as the opening of the Malta International Contemporary Art Space (MICAS).

They also praised the announcement of an increased domestic screen fund and the establishment of sectoral working groups by Arts Council Malta, set for implementation in 2025, along with the strategic shift of the Malta Film Commission under the Ministry for Local Government, Culture, and National Heritage.

The organisation also highlighted the record-breaking productions and international successes within the private sector, underscoring their role in advancing Malta’s creative ecology.

Real progress requires collective effort

Among the MEIA’s goals for 2025, the organisation aims to endure accountability by advocating for improved governance in the Malta Film Commission and also aims to fight nepotism and political appointments.

It also aims to introduce fair payment structures and creative space accessibility, address the need for affordable and accessible creative spaces to unlock talent and foster innovation. Implementation for fair and sustainable practices in Malta’s film industry are also among the MEIA’s aims.

They also campaign for equitable and clear guidelines on how funds are distributed by the Malta Tourism Authority and will intensify its lobbying for the implementation of these measures and for better dialogue with the association.

In addition, MEIA aims to strengthen its ties with institutions by signing a series of Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) to promote effective consultation mechanisms.

“Despite the challenges, MEIA is optimistic for the year ahead. Transformation in the creative sector cannot rest on the shoulders of one association. Real progress requires collective effort from artists, institutions, public entities, and private stakeholders alike,” the MEIA concluded.