Twenty-eight people found to be living in Malta illegally were apprehended by police during inspections, a police statement announced on Sunday.

In recent days, the police carried out coordinated inspections with the Detention Services Agency, with the inspections tied to irregular migration.

Those detained were from Syria, Nigeria, Ghana, Libya, India and Mali.

Officers carried out inspections in stalls set up in Floriana, and the shopping complex next to the Park and Ride in Qormi, as well as in private residences in Ħamrun, San Gwann, Mosta and Birkirkara.

Those detained will be held in a detention centre until the return process is completed, the statement read.