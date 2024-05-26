On April 27, the Malta Dance-Sport Association (MDA) organised its annual general meeting at the Chris Dance Sports Hall, in Mosta. The meeting was chaired by president Christopher Zammit and the executive board who addressed association members.

Zammit took pride in highlighting the MDA’s recent recognition by the Malta Olympic Committee and Sport Malta, emphasising the association’s commitment to excellence in dance sport. Special recognition was extended to Kevin Azzopardi from the Malta Olympic Committee for his ongoing support and collaboration with the MDA.

The AGM also served as a platform to celebrate the remarkable success of Maltese athletes in international dance competitions. Notable achievements, particularly in the Rising Star Standard category and the International Open, underscored Malta’s growing reputation within the global dance sport community, Zammit said.

The president highlighted that many competitions are planned for all the athletes this year, thanks to the assistance offered by SportMalta and the Maltese Olympic Committee, and the assistance schemes for organisations such as the sports tourism schemes.

MDA treasurer Louis Montebello presented a detailed financial report, reaffirming the MDA’s commitment to transparency and responsible financial management. Discussions on proposed plans for the year highlighted the members’ collective commitment to evolving and strengthening the framework that guides the MDA’s operations.

Vice president Pauline Cachia was recognised for her invaluable contributions to the MDA, particularly in organising competitions, while Patrizia Mules and Gloria Montebello were introduced as new members.

As the AGM concluded, Zammit expressed gratitude to all members for their active participation and contributions, saying he looked ahead with confidence to a new chapter of growth, innovation and collaboration in advancing dance sport in Malta.

He also thanked all members, supporters and partners for their unwavering commitment to their shared vision.

“Together, we will continue to inspire, innovate and elevate the art of dance in Malta,” he said.