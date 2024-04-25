The odds of Sarah Bonnici securing a Eurovision win for Malta are slim at best, according to bookies, which also put doubt on the song making it through to the semi final.

With just over two weeks to go until the Eurovision finals, odds aggregator eurovisionworld says Bonnici has less than a one per cent chance of winning the song contest.

The odds place Malta at the bottom of the list of the 37 countries competing in Eurovision and with a similar chance of winning as rivals Moldova, San Marino and Portugal.

Switzerland is currently the favourite to win the competition, meanwhile, with a 25% chance of winning.

Malta placed bottom for how likely it is to win Eurovision.

Before she competes in the finals, however, Bonnici will first have to pass the second round of semi-finals on May 9 – an event the singer will open – just two days before the final stage of the competition.

Malta’s chances of qualifying for the finals are currently hovering at 21%, an improvement over its odds of winning but a far cry from the 93% predicted for the bookies’ favourite Switzerland and the Netherlands.

As of midday on Thursday, Malta came in 15th place out of the 16 competing in the second round of semi-finals, narrowly escaping being placed last – an honour that went to Czechia instead.

Reacting last month to news she would open the second semi-finals show, Bonnici said her placement was both "nerve-wrecking" and an amazing opportunity.

"It's also great because I am opening such a big show, and it's honestly insane and I am so happy," she said.

The first semi-final on May 7 will see 15 countries battle it out for a place in the finals, with another 16 including Malta pitched against each other in the second semi-final two days later.

Malta narrowly avoided being placed last to qualify in the competition's second round.

In all, 26 countries will compete to be crowned Eurovision winners in the competition’s finals in Malmö, Sweden, on May 11.

Last year’s entry from The Busker finished last in the competition’s first semi-final with just three points awarded to their song Dance (Our Own Party), while Emma Muscat was similarly knocked out the year before singing I Am What I Am.

The last Maltese singer to make it to the finals was Destiny in 2021, with her single Je Me Casse.