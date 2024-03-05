The Malta women’s national team were handed a favourable draw for the group stages of the 2025 European Championship qualifiers during a ceremony in Nyon on Tuesday.

Manuela Tesse’s girls rewrote the history books last December when they clinched an unprecedented promotion in the UEFA Nations League after topping their group with an unbeaten record to secure their berth in League B.

The European qualifications for women’s teams work differently than the men’s as the qualified teams are determined through a Nations League format rather than the traditional qualifying system used in their counterparts.

Between April and July, teams are split into three leagues based on their UEFA Women’s Nations League rankings.

The 16 teams ranked 17th to 32nd, including Malta, enter League B.

