Malta is experiencing an increase of COVID-19 infections, with three deaths and 232 confirmed cases since the beginning of the month.

The latest figures released on Tuesday show the number of cases more than doubled in two weeks.

A health ministry spokesperson said "precautions" were being taken at Mater Dei where 83 people with COVID were treated since the beginning of the month but stressed that none were admitted to intensive care.

He said no new variant has been recorded with all patients being treated for a mutation of the Omicron varient.

According to figures compiled by the health ministry, new cases were as low as zero in March and remained in single digits throughout April.

But new cases began to increase in mid-May before spiking in June. Malta registered 32 new cases during the week of June 3-9 before surging to 84 cases registered between 17 to 23 June.

The spike in cases coincides with the European Parliament and local election results, when huge numbers of people crammed into the election counting hall in Naxxar. However, health authorities have given no reason for the rise in numbers.

The spokesperson said the precautions being applied at Mater Dei Hospital over the rise of cases are those applicable to transmissible respiratory infections such as influenza.

“Persons admitted with symptoms suggestive of respiratory infection are tested through a respiratory screen and positive cases are isolated in line with ECDC protocols," he said.