Malta has held off on criticising Donald Trump's announcement that the US will impose tarrifs of 20% on products imported from the EU, a move that has sent shockwaves across the continent.

Several European leaders reacted strongly to the news throughout Thursday amid the spectre of a global trade war and tumbling stock prices.

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez described the tariffs as a return to “19th-century protectionism”, saying they go “against everyone and everything”.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz said the tariffs are “an attack on a trade system that has created prosperity all around the world”.

Meanwhile, French prime minister François Bayrou described he tariffs as “a catastrophe”.

Even Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni, the only sitting head of government to attend Trump’s inauguration, blasted the tariffs, saying they are “wrong and not in the interest of either party”.

And Ireland's Taoiseach Micheal Martin, representing another militarily neutral country, said there was "no justification" for the US decision.

But the response in Malta has been a little more muted.

When contacted by Times of Malta, a spokesperson for Robert Abela put the ball firmly in the EU’s court, stopping short of commenting on the tariffs.

“Trade negotiations of all EU Member States are entrusted to the European Commission, as clearly outlined by the President of the European Council, António Costa,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the matter “remains an important subject of discussion at European level, ensuring the best interests of all EU citizens, including the Maltese”.

“Businesses and families in Malta understand that government has consistently provided protection and support, ensuring stability and mitigating the impact of global challenges.”

The tepid response is likely to displease opposition leader Bernard Grech, who earlier in the day called on the government to take a strong stand over the tariffs.

EU leaders have promised a unified response to the tariffs but have yet to expose their hand.

Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said that Europeans “feel let down by our oldest ally”, adding that the bloc is preparing its countermeasures.

But von der Leyen indicated that she still harbours hope for a diplomatic solution to the impasse. “It is not too late to address concerns through negotiations,” she said.

Meanwhile, European Council head Antonio Costa backed the Commission’s position, saying that the bloc should look to ratify free trade agreements with other key global partners, including India and Mexico.