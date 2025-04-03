Bernard Grech urged the government to take a strong stand over the US's raft of punishing tariffs announced on Wednesday.

The PN leader called on the government to defend consumers and the industry after President Donald Trump reserved some of the heaviest blows for what he called the "nations that treat us badly".

This includes a 20 percent on key ally the European Union, 34 percent on goods from superpower rival China and 24 percent on Japan.

In reaction, the EU said it was ready to respond to the tariffs, with chief Ursula von der Leyen urging Trump to address his concerns through dialogue.

On Thursday, Grech said the tariffs were a "step back for everyone, hurting consumers and businesses".

"I expect a strong stand by the Maltese government to defend our consumers and industry.

"We stand with our EU partners in a united response, seeking negotiated solutions first but ready for a rapid response in kind," he said.