The Association of Tractors and Trailer Operators (ATTO), the Malta Chamber, the Malta Business Bureau, the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) and the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry are urging European institutions to revise existing road transport legislation to address the distorted competition between countries on mainland Europe and island operators.

“Malta, Cyprus and Ireland are fully-fledged EU member states yet, EU policies related to maritime and road transport are not considering the specific disadvantages, insularity and geographical realities of these island states,” says Joseph Bugeja, Chairman of ATTO.

Bugeja explained that transport operations between island nations and mainland EU should automatically be considered as combined transport which would allow drivers to enjoy incentives such as driving on weekends, fiscal rebates, or the possibility to do more than three cabotage operations in seven days.

Currently, Maltese hauliers are choosing to utilise the Malta to Genoa route entirely by sea instead of driving from Pozzallo in Sicily to Genoa. This is leading to considerable savings in Co2 emissions of up to 70 per cent when compared to the road link from Pozzallo to Genoa.

“Hauliers’ opting for longer sea legs is saving on traffic and fuel while supporting two important European priorities: the Green Deal and Energy Sobriety Plan. These efforts must be encouraged with the right support and incentives not penalised further.”

A ‘position paper’ requesting the undoing of the disadvantages of the current Combined Transport regime is also set to be put forward by the International Road Union, the world’s largest organisation representing road transport operators.

“A successful outcome is imperative if we want to safeguard the sustainability and continuity of our crucial supply chain,” concluded Bugeja.