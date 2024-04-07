Bronko, one of 27 neglected dogs rescued last week has died of his injuries, Animal Welfare announced.

“Although veterinarians within the Animal Welfare Department did everything possible in recent days, Bronko succumbed to his injuries. The remaining dogs are still receiving the necessary treatment," the department said in a Facebook post.

The dogs were rescued on Wednesday. All bore the signs of neglect, with some also suffering serious injuries.

The 27 dogs included two litters of puppies and their mothers.

All the dogs were Bully breeds, such as American Pit Bull Terriers and Staffordshire Bull Terriers, as well as similar breeds that are not officially recognised.

Times of Malta understands that a person is being investigated in relation to the incident and that further enforcement measures are expected.

It has been an upsetting week for animal lovers, with a number of animal abandonment cases making headlines.

On Saturday, two puppies were found abandoned near Delimara in what animal welfare officers warn is becoming an "all too common occurrence".

An inseperable rabbbit and fox terrier were also rescued after being abandoned, currled together in a valley on the Chadwick lakes trail.