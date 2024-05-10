Members of Malta Libraries can borrow e-books, audiobooks and magazines for free through the OverDrive app Libby. 

The application can be easily downloaded on a mobile phone or tablet. It includes a selection of 37,000 titles which include fiction and non-fiction works. There are science and fantasy novels, biographies, comics and cookbooks, among others.

Besides, Libby also offers a good selection of titles for children and teenagers.

Currently, the app only includes e-books in English, however, as of this year it will also include e-books in the Maltese language.

This service will, therefore, complement the Octavo service offered by Malta Libraries, whereby one can choose from a selection of e-books in Maltese.

For more information, call the Central Public Library on 2598 3500 or send an e-mail to customercare.cpl@gov.mt.

