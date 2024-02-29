In the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing crises, mental health issues have become an alarming reality for a significant portion of the European Union’s population. Before the pandemic, statistics indicated that one in six people in the EU grappled with mental health challenges.

Unfortunately, this situation has only intensified in recent years, especially among youths and those already burdened with pre-existing mental health conditions. In response to this escalating crisis, the European Commission is taking a bold step by putting mental health on equal footing with physical health, introducing 20 flagship initiatives and allocating a substantial €1.23 billion in funding from various financial instruments.

As a Maltese candidate for the upcoming European Parliament election, my campaign is taking a keen focus on mental health awareness. In my daily encounters with people from diverse backgrounds, I have become increasingly aware of the pervasive nature of mental health challenges in Malta.

One cannot ignore the fact that mental health problems are not isolated issues; they are deeply interconnected with various other societal problems. By delving into this intricate web, one can unravel the profound implications of tackling mental health at the grassroots level. The European Commission’s commitment to allocating substantial funding for mental health initiatives provides an unprecedented opportunity for member states to address this crisis head-on.

Malta, as a member of the EU, now faces the pertinent question: is the country doing enough to leverage the EU funding available for mental health initiatives? The potential impact of such initiatives extends far beyond the realm of mental health itself. It holds the key to indirectly addressing other significant societal issues, including domestic violence, wealth management and addictions.

Mental health problems are deeply interconnected with various other societal problems

Let’s consider the intricate relationship between mental health and domestic violence. Studies have consistently shown a correlation between mental health issues and an increased risk of domestic violence. By investing in mental health initiatives, Malta can create a foundation for addressing the root causes of domestic violence, ultimately fostering a safer and more harmonious society.

Furthermore, the economic impact of mental health problems cannot be understated. Mental health challenges often lead to decreased productivity, absenteeism and increased healthcare costs. By prioritising mental health, Malta can potentially mitigate these economic repercussions, contributing to better wealth management for individuals and the nation as a whole.

Addiction, another critical issue intertwined with mental health, is exacerbated by the stresses and strains of modern life. Addressing mental health concerns can serve as a preventive measure against the development of addictive behaviours, thereby reducing the societal burden associated with substance abuse.

In light of these interconnected challenges, my advocacy for mental health awareness is not merely about addressing a single issue but is a comprehensive approach to fostering a healthier and more resilient society. The EU funding available for mental health initiatives is a lifeline that Malta should actively seize to fortify its societal foundations.

To maximise the impact of EU funding, Malta must adopt a multifaceted approach. This includes investing in mental health education, destigmatising mental health issues, enhancing accessibility to mental health services and fostering community support networks. Collaboration between government agencies, non-profit organisations and healthcare providers is paramount to creating a holistic and effective mental health ecosystem.

As the June 8 European Parliament election looms, the citizens of Malta have an opportunity to voice their support for candidates who prioritise mental health on the political agenda. My campaign serves as a reminder that mental health is not just an individual concern but a societal imperative.

By harnessing the EU funding available for mental health initiatives, Malta can pave the way for a healthier, more resilient and interconnected future.

The time to act is now, and the implications are vast – transcending the boundaries of mental health to touch every facet of Maltese society.

Marija Sara Vella Gafà

Marija Sara Vella Gafà is the mayor of Gudja and a Labour Party candidate for the MEP election.