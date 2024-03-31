Malta’s new national airline, KM Malta Airlines, made its debut on Sunday morning, successfully completing its first flight to Catania.

Bleary-eyed travellers might have not known they were a part of the country’s aviation history, as the jets of the new airline roared to life for its inaugural flight, well before the sun came up.

KM Airlines' first flight. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

hTe nation’s legacy carrier Air Malta flew its last flight on Saturday night after 50 years in operation. It to shutter the operations after the government’s efforts to bolster the flailing airline with a second substantial cash injection were stopped by the European Commission.

But, come Sunday, very little has changed in practice for passengers, with the new airline retaining all of Air Malta’s aircraft. While the planes received new livery, they retained the familiar inclusion of the eight-pointed Maltese cross in various shades of red.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

As the first tendrils of sunrise seeped into the horizon and the Sicilian coastline came into sharper view, flight captain Denise Casolani announced that landing was imminent, bringing the short but historic flight to a quick end.

Joining her in manning the flight was first officer Warren Zammit, flight manager Paulianna Camilleri and cabin crew Nadine Ciantar, Annalise Micallef and Paul Pulis.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Having worked with the national airline for 30 years, Casolani told Times of Malta the occasion has brought a mix of emotions, the sorrow of seeing Air Malta shutter after so long, but tinged with the satisfaction at being a part a new era.

“It’s a historic moment and I’m very honoured, I have been representing the Maltese airline for the past 30 years, “ she said.

“It was a sad day yesterday, that Air Malta closed its doors. But hopefully, this will be an airline that is just as good as the one we had and I’m very proud of it.”

Captain Denise Casolani and First Officer Warren Zammit in the cockpit. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Having started as a cadet with Air Malta at 22 and serving as a captain for the last 18 years, Casolani said that while it is sad to see the legacy airline go, she continues looking forward to what the future holds.

“For us, not much has changed, safety is always our main target and besides all of the colours, for us it is all about taking passengers safely from A to B and back,” she continued.

“My life is here, this airline, it still represents Air Malta and everyone should be proud to be flying on the national carrier.”

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

KM Malta Airlines will be flying to 17 airports in 15 cities, namely, Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Catania, Dusseldorf, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Lyon, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Paris Orly, Prague, Rome, Vienna and Zurich.

So far, the airline has said that bookings have "exceeded expectations" and has announced a codesharing agreement with KLM for flights to Schipol, Amsterdam.