KM Malta Airlines, which takes over from Air Malta on Sunday, has announced a codeshare agreement with KLM.

Under the agreement, KLM will place its code on KM Malta Airlines' eight weekly services between Malta and Amsterdam Schiphol.

"This codeshare initiative opens exciting opportunities for both airlines to expand their networks and offer enhanced travel experiences to their valued customers. Passengers flying with KM Malta Airlines and KLM can now enjoy a seamless travel journey, from check-in at their departure airport to baggage claim at their final destination," KM Malta Airlines said.

KM Malta Airlines kicks off its services with its summer schedule, serving 17 airports across 15 key European cities, namely, Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Catania, Dusseldorf, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Lyon, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Paris Orly, Prague, Rome, Vienna and Zurich.

The first flight will be to Catania.

Its aircraft, taken over from Air Malta, are being given a new livery, retaining the familiar Maltese Cross against two-tone red on the tail fin. The fuselage is all white with 'Malta' written on the front, with other colours on the rear of the fuselage of Air Malta aircraft having been removed. The underwing engines remain in red.

Air Malta is folding after the government failed to get EU approval for an injection of state aid.