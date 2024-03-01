Maltese sprinter Graham Pellegrini produced a time near the national record as he clocked a 48 second-400m run at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, on Friday.

Pellegrini set a new 400m indoor record back in January when he ran a 47.89 at the London Indoor Games which took place at the Lee Valley Athletics Centre.

Starting in lane 1, Pellegrini was competing alongside Norwegian star Karsten Warlhom who lived up to the expectations and breezed through the finish line with a 46.68, his season best.

