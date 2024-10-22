Malta Public Transport has formally launched its employee assistance programme through an agreement signed with the Richmond Foundation.

The initiative marks a key step in the company’s commitment to promoting its employees’ mental health and emotional well-being, providing support services that aim to address mental health challenges in the workplace.

The programme offers the transport company’s employees access to free, confidential, mental health services, including therapy sessions, emotional support, and 24/7 help channels.

These services, part of Richmond Foundation’s ‘Healthy Minds Work’ programme, are designed to ensure that employees can seek help without the financial barriers or stigma that may otherwise prevent them from doing so.

The collaboration with the foundation will also provide the company with professional guidance on how to address challenging situations related to mental health and emotional well-being in the workplace.

Malta Public Transport is also preparing to roll out a mental health first-aid training programme. This separate initiative is aimed at providing training to equip participants with the skills to assist colleagues facing mental health challenges, contributing to a healthier and more supportive work environment.

The aim is for a number of the company’s employees to have completed the training by 2025. Achieving this target would enable the company to obtain a Bronze Skilled Workplace Certification, recognising its commitment to mental health support.