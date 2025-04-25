The government has set aside €439,000 for free period products in all middle and secondary schools, according to a government tender for the installation of vending machines.

Some 142 machines will be installed across 58 schools, with each vending machine containing two types of sanitary pads and one type of tampon. They will be accessed through an automated system, such as QR scanning or a dongle, to control abuse, according to the tender documents.

The tender includes the installation of the machines in 12 Church schools, 31 state schools (including learning support centres), and 15 independent schools. Independent schools can choose to opt out.

They will be available in middle schools, which cater for form one and two pupils, and secondary schools.

It follows a pilot project launched in September last year to provide around 900 secondary school girls - from Gozo College Middle School, Mosta's Maria Regina College Secondary and Birkirkara’s St Monica Secondary School - with free menstrual products.

The pilot project to provide free menstrual products in schools was included in the Labour Party’s electoral manifesto.

Submissions for the tender close on May 23. The winning bidder would be bound for four years, during which they will be entrusted with the installation, leasing, and maintenance of the machines in all designated schools across Malta and Gozo.

Access to free menstrual products for girls is part of a broader gender-equality strategy. Photo: Shutterstock

The winning contractor will also be responsible for the supply and distribution and re stocking of menstrual products: including two types of sanitary pads and one type of tampon, ensuring quality, comfort, and safety for students.

Machines must be wall-mounted and accessible to students with disabilities and and dispensed through an automated system that ensures fair access and prevent misuse of the products.

'Eliminate menstrual stigma'

The tender documents state that the provision of free menstrual products aims to "eliminate menstrual stigma by normalizing open discussions on menstrual health; ensure that no student misses out on educational opportunities due to a lack of access to essential hygiene products; promote a culture of inclusivity, dignity, and awareness regarding menstrual health and well-being".

Schoolgirls at Birkirkara's St Monica Secondary School now have free access. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The distribution of free menstrual products in all state, church and private schools is planned to begin in the next academic year (2025/2026) and the pilot project was to provide the necessary feedback before the implementation of the full-scale project.

During the Budget speech in October that year, the government announced plans to slash VAT on menstrual products.

Currently, the VAT on menstrual products stands at 18%, and slashing the VAT to zero was a government pledge made back in 2022 as part of a five-year strategy to mainstream gender equality that is being monitored and implemented by the Human Rights Directorate within the Ministry responsible for Human Rights.