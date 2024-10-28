The government will slash VAT on menstrual products and medical cancer accessories for women, Clyde Caruana announced in the Budget speech.

Currently, the VAT on menstrual products stands at 18%, and slashing the VAT to zero was a government pledge made back in 2022 as part of a five-year strategy to mainstream gender equality.

At the time, the government said it would set the VAT rate on menstrual products to “the lowest possible” following EU legislation.

The measure follows the launch of the Menstruation Pilot Project, which provides free menstrual products given out in three schools. Around 900 schoolgirls are involved in the project and now have dispenser machines at school providing the products for free.

The tax reduction will also apply to medical accessories, such as mastectomy bras, for women undergoing cancer treatment.

Another measure on civil rights and equality includes the renovation of a government building in Valletta which will serve as a hub to provide various psychosocial services for LGBTIQ community members and their families.

Second domestic violence hub in Mtarfa

During the speech, Caruana announced the government will open a new domestic violence centre in Mtarfa next year.

The new facility will be Malta’s second centre that provides immediate protection and support to victims of domestic abuse and their children. The first hub began operating in Santa Luċija in February.

The second hub was announced by the prime minister back in August.

Caruana said domestic violence victims will also be equipped with panic alarms next year- another measure which was announced by the government earlier this year.