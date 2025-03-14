The 19th edition of the Malta Spring Festival, an event featuring classical and contemporary music, is taking place from April 22 to 26 in Valletta.

This year’s theme, ‘A Radiant Future’, reflects the hope and resilience of humanity, with a programme that promises to inspire.

From the powerful interpretation of Shostakovich’s 8th and 15th String Quartets by the Quíron Quartet, to the dynamic fusion of dance and live music in Fragments in Flux by Moveo Dance Company, and a special evening where Malta’s leading jazz musician Sandro Zerafa will share the stage with his pianist son Francisco, the festival offers something for everyone.

This edition culminates with the much-anticipated return of international conductor Brian Schembri after a six-year absence from the Maltese concert stage. He will be joined by renowned violinist Dmitry Sitkovetsky and the Malta Spring Festival Academy Orchestra, composed of talented music students from Europe’s most prestigious conservatoires.

For tickets, visit here or call the Manoel Theatre booking office on 2124 6389.

Students and seniors benefit from a 50% discount, and children attend for free when accompanied by an adult.