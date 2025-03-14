The Sliema Band has once again been invited by the rector and officials of the Archconfraternity of St Joseph of Rabat to perform a festive band march on the occasion of the feast of St Joseph on Sunday.

The band will start playing at 8.30pm in front of St Augustine church and will end its service at the L’Isle Adam Band Club.

Led by its bandmaster Lesley Tabone, the Sliema Band will perform several band marches from its musical repertoire.

For more information about the feast of St Joseph, being celebrated in Rabat on March 19, visit the Facebook page Arċikonfraternità ta’ San Ġużepp Rabat tal-Imdina.