The front cover of the latest edition of online journal Xjenza Online.

A special edition of the local scientific journal Xjenza Online dedicated to the current top-rated researchers in Malta has just been issued.

Edited by Prof. Giuseppe Di Giovanni, the edition showcases researchers from Malta – ranging from distinguished scholars to young scientists – who have been recognised among the top two per cent of the most cited authors globally in 2021, as identified by world-renowned scientific institutions and publishers Stanford University and Elsevier.

The edition features 11 articles on a wide range of topics, such as the impact of COVID-19 on non-communicable diseases; clinical vaccine research in children; advancements in electrical power systems; and the importance of inclusive education.

Other notable contributions include studies on fibromyalgia treatment; SAR image processing; AI and digital games; sepsis treatment; bee population conservation; and breakthroughs in click chemistry.

The edition also honours the career of Prof. Alex Felice, highlighting his contributions to research on human haemoglobinopathy, a protein found in blood.

The full volume and individual articles can be downloaded online from this link.

Xjenza Online is a peer-reviewed, free, open-access international science journal of the Malta Chamber of Scientists. It was first published in printed format in 1996, and is now issued in an electronic format. It features research articles, original research reports, reviews, short communications and scientific commentaries in all fields of science.

Contributions for the next edition of Xjenza Online, Volume 12, are currently being welcomed. Pre-submissions, general editorial enquiries and other correspondence should be addressed to the editor-in-chief, Prof. Cristiana Sebu on cristiana.sebu@um.edu.mt.