Have you ever wondered what it must have been like to witness the day Malta declared itself Independent from British rule?

Former Times of Malta photographer Frank Attard has shared two photographs he snapped from the frontlines of St George’s Square on September 21, 1964, depicting prime minister George Borg Olivier and Prince Philip unveiling the plaque commemorating Independence Day outside the Grandmaster’s Palace in Valletta.

Attard, who is 96 years old, said that while covering the event he managed to snap his favourite picture from the entire day.

“Prince Philip had unveiled the plaque and had let the cloth that was covering it fall to the ground. Seconds later, Borg Olivier had bent down to pick it up,” he said.

Attard said that his chance snape of the prime minister pending to pick up a piece of cloth was strangely endearing to him.

This photo ended up being Attard's most favourite from the day. Photo: Frank Attard

“It was such a unique and odd photo, to see the prime minister bend to pick something from the floor. From my encounters with Borg Olivier, I knew him as the greatest of gentlemen and I’m very fond of this photo, it's probably my favourite from the many I took that day.”

While he remembers most of the country expressing positive feelings about independence and joining the many celebrations, Attard said that for him and the other journalists, the day was the culmination of months of hard work.

“For us independence had been months down the line. We were constantly accompanying delegations to the UK and observing meetings with dignitaries,” Attard said.

“On that day, I had already photographed a ceremony in Floriana and a thanksgiving mass. Everywhere was packed with people. And sometimes after midnight, I remember the fireworks going off and I snapped a picture of them posed above the Triton fountain. It was very busy.”

He also recalls the mood for celebration was widespread around the country.

“People came out to celebrate big time,” Attard recalled.

“They packed the Fosos and the square, there were carcades on all of the main roads - with the big trucks coming out to blare their horns, all the vessels in the Grand Harbour kept its light on to celebrate and every road in Malta had been decorated. They strung lights up on every tree from Valletta to Rabat,” he said.

From the exuberance of the day to taking one of his most favourite photographs, Attard said he will never forget that memorable occasion.

“It was a very special moment that I witnessed and I’m very proud of my work and the responsibility I felt in being able to document an important piece of Malta’s history.”