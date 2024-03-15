MALTA 15

SLOVAKIA 7

(4-1, 5-4, 3-1, 3-1)

The Malta U-19 national team were off to a winning start at the European Championship qualifiers when they eased past Slovakia in their opening match in Poland on Friday.

It was a very impressive performance from the Maltese youngsters who controlled the match right from the outset with youngster Max Zammit emerging as a prolific goalscorer for the national team as he managed to find the net no less than five times.

The win was a huge boost for the Maltese youngsters to secure the only qualifying spot available in this group and sets them nicely for Saturday’s second match where they face hosts Poland.

The Maltese side were off to a storming start as they surged into a 4-1 lead at the end of the opening session.

After Alec Fenech missed an early penalty, Max Zammit put the team ahead before Jayden Cutaja converted a man-up set.

Goals from Luigi Mallia and Jayden Cutajar made it 4-1 with Ivan Kopolovets netting Slovakia’s only goal.

