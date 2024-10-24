The workshop organised by Xjenza Malta and the EU Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA), held on October 9, highlighted the critical role that space technologies play in addressing national and European challenges and supporting governmental services.

As Malta advances its space strategy, aligning its actions with EUSPA’s initiatives can create a robust and sustainable space sector across the EU. This alignment can bolster Malta’s ambitions, enabling the country to seize the opportunities in the global space market for its economy, citizens and environment.

Malta’s space strategy includes attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), encouraging home-grown investment and leveraging EU funding. These measures are crucial for creating the necessary demand to develop a local space ecosystem. The emergence of a competitive Maltese space sector needs support in building capacity, driving innovation and taking advantage of EU funding capabilities.

For instance, the CASSINI Entrepreneurship initiative developed by the European Union supports entrepreneurs, start-ups and SMEs in the space industry and includes a €1 billion EU seeds and growth fund, hackathons and mentoring, prizes, a business accelerator, partnering and matchmaking. Companies, academics and innovators from all EU member states can benefit from this scheme.

Malta also emphasises the importance of space research activities across upstream, downstream and space-derived applications. By focusing on long-term-user needs in the public and private sectors, the country ensures its space sector remains relevant and forward-looking. Developing talent through local academic institutions with skills relevant to space and complementary industries aligns with Malta’s vision of a smart specialisation economy.

EUSPA is committed to supporting the implementation and use of EU space programme components across all EU member states. This commitment fosters innovation and collaboration, creating a more connected and resilient Europe. During the workshop, EUSPA experts demonstrated the potential of EU space programme components, like Galileo and Copernicus, in addressing critical national challenges on land and at sea.

Malta’s space strategy includes attracting foreign direct investment, encouraging home-grown investment and leveraging EU funding - Rodrigo da Costa

Showcasing real-world uses of EU satellite services encourages their adoption by Maltese public and private operators. This aligns with Malta’s strategic objective of cultivating human capital through local academic institutions and industries. It aims to equip individuals with the skills needed for the space sector and related industries, supporting Malta’s vision of a specialised, smart economy. The EU Space Academy provided by EUSPA is one tool that will increase the knowledge of the EU space pogramme components.

The collaboration between EUSPA and Malta is also geared towards supporting the development of research opportunities and commercial applications arising from the interplay of space and emerging technologies. The integration of advanced multidisciplinary science and cutting-edge engineering will drive innovation and create new market opportunities. The workshop discussed leveraging satellites for maritime security and other governmental services, illustrating the practical benefits of space technology.

To conclude, the collaboration between EUSPA and Malta is a step towards realising Malta’s vision of a thriving space sector. By embracing EUSPA’s initiatives, Malta can attract investment, develop local talent and foster innovation.

The workshop demonstrated the tangible benefits of satellite technologies in addressing national challenges, reinforcing the importance of proactive measures in research and application.

As EUSPA continues to support integrating satellite services into daily operations, we anticipate Malta’s growing role in the global space industry.

Through sustained collaboration and strategic investment, Malta can build a resilient and innovative space sector that contributes to the broader EU goals of technological and economic growth.

Together, we can achieve remarkable progress and ensure a brighter future.

Rodrigo da Costa is the executive director of the EU Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA).