In Memoriam

COLEIRO. In loving memory of WILLIAM, a dear husband and father, on the fifth anniversary of his death. Nancy and Anthony.

DEBONO – GAVIN. Treasured memories of a beloved son on the 37th anniversary of his sad loss. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed. Papa and Gladys.

DEBONO. In loving memory of our beloved GAVIN, today the 37th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Auntie Myrtle and family.

LAUTIER – FILOMENA (Memé), née Calleja. A cherished mother and grandmother remembered with love and gratitude, especially today the 41st anniversary of her demise. Marie, Saviour, Joe, Natalie and their respective families and her daughter-in-law Carmen, widow of Oliver.

VICTOR ZAMMIT - In loving memory of a dearest husband, father and grandfather, today being the first year of his passing away, October 24, 2023. So much loved and forever missed by his wife Margaret, children Renee and her husband David, Conrad and wife Christina, grandchildren Jacob, Elijah, Ava, Sam and Matthew, his brothers and his sisters, nephews and nieces. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at 7.45am at Tal-Karmnu parish church, Balluta. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.