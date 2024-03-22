During the first weekend of Art Explora Festival’s visit to Malta, a special programme will unfold at Pinto Wharf, Valletta Waterfront, in collaboration with maltabiennale.art together with Heritage Malta, and the embassies of France and Germany in Malta.

Ocean Weekend, which is inspired by key themes under the biennale’s Main Pavillion, is designed to create a platform for dialogue and innovation that bridges the gap between art, science and society to promote awareness and action around ocean conservation.

The first day of the Ocean Weekend, curated by Sofia Baldi Pighi and Emma Mattei from the Main Pavilion at maltabiennale.art, dives into the theme ‘The Mediterranean as a Political Body: Can You Sea?’.

This immersive experience delves into Malta’s intricate relationship with the sea, exploring its historical, cultural and geopolitical significance. Through an insightful panel discussion featuring local and international experts, participants will dissect the multifaceted role of the Mediterranean in shaping Malta’s identity.

Later, attendees can enjoy a unique ‘Sound Lunch’ featuring music by Maltese electronic music composer JOON, followed by insightful film screenings and a keynote talk, promising a day of engaging exploration and thought-provoking discussions on the essence of the sea and its profound impact on human existence.

The second day of the programme is curated by Andrew Borg Wirth from the Franco-German Pavilion at maltabiennale.art and will explore the theme ‘The Ocean as an Archive’. With a focus on the ocean’s role as a timeless archive and a vital resource, the programme seeks to foster dialogue and collaboration among thinkers, scientists and artists to confront environmental challenges and advocate for ocean conservation.

Attendees can look forward to engaging panel discussions featuring experts in marine science and art, an immersive lunch featuring music by Dolphin Club, film screenings and talks by leading curators and practitioners on the climate emergency facing our oceans, addressing this urgent issue from diverse perspectives.

Attendance to all Ocean Weekend events is free but requires registration via artexplora.org.

Explora Festival’s boat-museum will be docked in Malta until March 31.