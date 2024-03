Four athletes represented Malta in this year’s prestigious European Masters Athletics Championships Indoor held in Torun, Poland.

David Bezzina, Neil Brimmer, Antonella Chouhal and Rachid Chouhal were the Maltese representatives as they took part in at least two events each.

In the case of Antonella Chouhal and David Bezzina, they were involved in three different sports.

More details on SportsDesk.