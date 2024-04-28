Set up in 1989, the Maltese French Chamber of Commerce’s mission was to act as a supporting pillar to the French-Maltese business community.

Today, 35 years later, the Chamber has grown bigger and stronger. So have the links between Malta and France – the number of French people living in Malta has grown significantly, while trade relations between the two countries continue to expand.

With the aim of continuing to strengthen these relations, the Maltese French Chamber of Commerce is organising a seminar, entitled ‘Malta-France: Aligning Business, Securing the Future’, on May 15, at the Drawing Room, Xara Lodge, Rabat, from 9hrs till 13hrs.

The seminar, which will be moderated by Dr Sarah Rausi, Lead, Fraud and Regulatory Engagement, Anti-Financial Crime Department at Bank of Valletta, will include two panels. In the first panel, a number of the Chamber’s members will share their experiences on their journey in Malta by giving first-hand insight on how they have evolved so far, challenges they have faced and what the future is looking like. For the second panel, some of Malta’s key industry players will give an overview of the local state-of-play. These notable speakers shall highlight considerations to be kept in mind by those setting up shop and operating herein and shall outline opportunities being offered which are keeping Malta attractive and competitive.

“Operating within such a dynamic and thriving environment as a voluntary organisation carries a lot of effort and responsibility,” says Joseph Bugeja, MFCC president. “Passion is one characteristic that motivates all our council members into working diligently towards the achievement of the chamber’s objectives. Working hand in hand with both the French Embassy in Malta, as well as the Malta Embassy in France, many of us dedicate their private time to such a good cause.

“Our vision is to continue to build on the Chamber’s position as a valued player and influencer in the business relationships in Malta and in France, in a landscape that is continuously evolving. We are proud that our council has been and remains to be an important loop in the business chain that has embraced the excellent relationships between the two States.”

This seminar is being organised by the Maltese French Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with its partners Bank of Valletta, RCI Insurance Ltd. and Malta Enterprise. MFCC members and one guest participate for free. Non-members can participate at a nominal fee of €30 per person.

For more information visit https://www.mfccmalta.com/en/.