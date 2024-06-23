Twenty-five paintings of Maltese artists went on display at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg on April 25. The exhibition was organised by the Embassy of Malta in Brussels, together with Judge Ramona Frendo and professor Victor Grech.

The exhibition, titled The Colours of Malta, then relocated to the European Court of Auditors − also in Luxembourg − on June 19, sponsored by George Hyzler. All of the paintings were sold in aid of the Maltese charity Save and Support Trust.

Works were by the following artists: Kevin Sciberras, Faye Borg Grech, Joseph Barbara, Sarah Calleja, Alexia Coppini, Francis Galea, Vania Goshe, Antonio Mifsud, Vanni Pulè, Richard England, Ben Chetcuti, Beppe Antignolo, Mariella Scerri, Chris Camilleri, Jacqueline Agius, Mariam De Giorgio, Catherine Cavallo, Adrian Mizzi, Johanna Barthet, Kenneth Zammit Tabona, Joseph Casapinta, Madeleine Gera and Victor Grech.

The events were supported by Arts Council Malta and Express Trailers.